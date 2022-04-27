Railways To Start Superfast Trains Between Delhi and MP, and UP and Maharashtra

To make it easy for passengers travelling between Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, Railways has decided to operate two weekly superfast special trains. One of the trains will run between New Delhi and Madhya Pradesh with a return journey covering several districts of Rajasthan as well. Another train will connect Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh by covering various districts of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Let’s take a look at the schedule and route of weekly superfast trains.

09301/09302: Ambedkar Nagar, Madhya Pradesh and New Delhi

09301 - Dr Ambedkar Nagar - New Delhi Weekly Superfast Special train will start from Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Madhya Pradesh at 04:00 pm every Friday and reach New Delhi at 05:05 am the next day. The train is said to take only around 13 hours to reach New Delhi from Dr Ambedkar Nagar. The train starts operating on April 29 and will remain till June 10.

09302: New Delhi – Dr Ambedkar Nagar Weekly Superfast Special train will run from New Delhi to Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Madhya Pradesh every Saturday. The train will start its journey at 7.15 pm from New Delhi and reach its destination by 7.25 am the next day. The operations of the train will be held between April 30 and June 11.

The train will halt at various stations of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan including Indore, Fatehabad, Chandravati Ganj Junction, Badnagar, Ratlam, Nagda, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Swai Madhopur, and Bharatpur.

01051/01052 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai and Mau, Uttar Pradesh

01051 - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Weekly Special train will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai at 05:15 am every Thursday and will arrive at Mau, Uttar Pradesh by 12:45 pm the next day. The train will only be operated from April 28 to June 30 this year.

01052 - Mau – For the return journey, the special train is scheduled to start from Mau at 05:45 am on every Saturday and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at noon, the next day. The train has been decided to run from April 30 to July 02 only.

The train will halt at various stations in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh including Kalyan, Nasik, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, and Rani Kamalapati (Habib Ganj), Bina, Veerangana Laxmibai, Orai, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Prayag Raj, Gyanpur Road, Banaras, and Varanasi.

