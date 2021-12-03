Railways to Start Unreserved Special Trains on These Routes. Check The List, Timings

The Indian Railways will soon operate a number of unreserved special trains on several routes for the convenience of the passengers. All these trains will be operated between Jind, Rohtak, Sonipat, Kurukshetra, Meerut City, Khurja, Aligarh, Bareilly, Najibabad, Kotdwar, Moradabad and Sambhal Hatim Sarai.

Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar said, “Given the convenience of the passengers, we have decided to operate unreserved special trains for various destinations. With the operation of these trains, the facility of trains for short routes will be easily available."

The unreserved trains to start soon are as follows:

>Jind-Sonipat-Jind Unreserved Special (06 days a week)

04100/04099 Jind - Sonipat - Jind Unreserved Special (06 days a week) will run daily except Sundays from 05.12.2021 until further notice. The train will depart from Jind at 10.30 am and reach Sonipat at 12.40 pm the same day. While returning, the train will leave Sonipat at 01.35 PM and reach Jind at 04.00 PM the same day.

This train will halt at Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalat Kheda, Bamhani, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana and Badwasni stations in both directions.

>Jind-Rohtak-Jind Unreserved Special Daily

04972/04971 Jind-Rohtak-Jind Unreserved Special will run daily from 05.12.2021 till further notice. This train will depart from Jind at 04.35 am and reach Rohtak at 09.00 am the same day. The train will leave Rohtak at 09.30 am and reach Jind at 01.50 pm the same day.

The train will halt at Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Sunderpur, Siwah, Pilu Kheda, Budha Khera, Sila Kheri Halt, Safidon, Karsindhu, Nara Halt, Madloda, Asan, Khukrana, Panipat, Binjhol, Naultha, Israna, Dhurna, Mundlana, Mundlana. It will halt at Bhainswan, Rukhi, Jasia and Makrauli stations in both directions.

>Jind-Kurukshetra-Jind Unreserved Special Daily

01616/01615 Jind-Kurukshetra-Jind Unreserved Special will run daily from 05.12.2021 until further notice. This train will depart from Jind at 08.25 am and reach Kurukshetra at 11.30 am the same day. This train will leave Kurukshetra at 05:55 PM and reach Jind at 09.35 PM the same day.

The train will stop at Barsola, Gharbeta, Uchana, Ghaso, Narwana, Gurdhari, Kalayat, Sajuma, Qutubpur, Kaithal, New Kaithal Halt, Jaung, Teek, Pehowa Road, Pabnawa, Jasmhinder Halt, Pindarsi, and Thanesar City stations in both the directions.

>Bareilly-Aligarh-Bareilly Unreserved Special Daily

04376/04375 Bareilly-Aligarh-Bareilly Unreserved Special will run daily from 05.12.2021 till further notice. The train will leave from Bareilly at 04.55 AM and reach Aligarh at 10.30 AM the same day. In the return direction, this train will leave Aligarh at 11.30 am and reach Bareilly at 05.50 pm the same day.

The train will halt at Ramganga, Basharatganj, Nisui, Amla, Revati, Bahoda Kheda, Karni, Dabatara, Purua Kheda, Asafpur, Sisarka, Chandausi, Mazda Halt, Bahjoi, Pathakpur, Dhanari, Bhakrauli, Bavrala, Rajghat, Narora, Dibai, Dharampur, Dibai, , Godha, Tsunami Halt, Hardua Ganja and Manzoorgarhi stations in both the directions.

>Moradabad - Sambhal Hatim Sarai - Moradabad Unreserved Special (06 days a week)

04326/04325 Moradabad - Sambhal Hatim Sarai - Moradabad Unreserved Special will run daily except Saturdays with effect from 05.12.2021 till further notice. This train will depart from Moradabad at 07.55 am and reach Sambhal Hatim Sarai at 10.05 am on the same day. In the return direction, this train will leave Hatim Sarai at 10.15 am and reach Moradabad at 12.20 pm on the same day.

This train will stop at Macharya, Farhedi, Kundarkhi, Raja ka Sahaspur, Sonekpur H, Hazrat Nagar H, Sirsi and Mukhdimpur stations in both directions.

>Najibabad-Kotdwar-Nazibabad Unreserved Special Daily

Najibabad-Kotdwar-Nazibabad Unreserved Special will run daily from 05.12.2021 till further notice. From Najibabad this train will depart at 08.55 am and reach Kotdwara at 09.45 am the same day. In the return direction, this train will leave from Kotdwara at 10.10 AM and reach Najibabad at 11.00 AM on the same day. On the way, the train will stop at Saneh Road station in both directions.

>Meerut City-Khurja-Meerut City Unreserved Special Daily

Meerut City-Khurja-Meerut City Unreserved Special will run daily from 05.12.2021 till further notice. This train will depart from Meerut City at 05.25 am and reach Khurja at 09.30 am the same day. In the return direction, this train will leave Khurja at 05.40 PM and reach Meerut City at 09.00 PM on the same day.

This train will stop at Nurnagar, Chandsara, Kharkhoda, Kali, Hapur, Hafizpur, Gulavathi, Chhaprawat, Baral, Bulandshahr, Maman and Khurja City stations in both directions.

