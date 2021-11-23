Railways Withdraws 'Saffron Attire' for Waiters on Ramayan Express After Objections from Ujjain Seers

The railways on Monday changed the uniforms of its serving staff on the Ramayan Express on Monday after Ujjain seers objected to the waiters’ saffron attire. The seers had called it an insult to Hinduism and threatened to halt the train in Delhi on December 12 if the dress code was not removed.

The Ramayan circuit train, which chugged off on a 17-day journey from the Safdarjung railway station on November 7, saw its waiters donning a saffron attire with a sadhu-like headgear and wearing malas of Rudraksha. The seers had called it ‘an insult to the Hindu religion’.

“It is to inform that the dress of service staff is completely changed in the look of professional attire of service staff. Inconvenience caused is regretted," the Indian Railways said in a statement. The uniforms have been changed to normal shirts and trousers and traditional headgear. The waiters will, however, wear saffron masks and gloves.

Advertisement

“We wrote a letter to the railway minister two days ago, lodging our protest against waiters serving refreshments and food in the Ramayan Express in saffron. Donning a saffron attire with a sadhu-like headgear and wearing malas (necklaces) of rudraksha is an insult to the Hindu religion and its seers," Ujjain Akhada Parishad’s former general secretary Avdeshpuri told PTI. He said seers would stop the train at Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station if the saffron dress code of the waiters was not changed.

“We will sit on the railway tracks. This is necessary for protecting the Hindu religion," he added. Ujjain city in Madhya Pradesh, where the Mahakaleshwar Shiva temple is located, hosts the Simhastha Kumbh Mela every 12 years.

The train will visit 15 places associated with the life of Lord Ram. Covering a distance of more than 7,500 km, the train will take pilgrims to places such as Ayodhya, Prayag, Nandigram, Janakpur, Chitrakoot, Sitamarhi, Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram. The Ramayan Express train is equipped with first-class restaurants, a library and shower cubicles.

With PTI inputs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.