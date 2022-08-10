Rain Forecast: Mumbai, T’gana to Get Breather from Heavy Rain; Red Alert in Parts of Odisha, Rajasthan

Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai on Monday and Tuesday, marking the city’s first triple-digit rain of the month. In the 24 hours ending at 8.30am on Tuesday, the rainfall recorded was 124mm. On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an ‘orange’ alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places.

The city started witnessing heavy rains from Monday midnight, and the intensity increased early Tuesday morning with strong winds, according to some citizens.

After 8.30am, the rest of Tuesday saw much less rain. In the nine hours ending 5.30pm, the rainfall recorded by the Santacruz observatory was 7mm and the IMD Colaba observatory, 1mm.

Odisha

Villages, agriculture fields, roads, bridges and low-lying areas were flooded with rivers in spate in several districts of Odisha on Tuesday after torrential rain pummelled the state, especially the southern region. Coastal parts of Bengal, too, received moderate rainfall during the day.

A well-marked low-pressure area (Lopar) over the northwest Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression and lay over western Odisha and about 30 km southeast of Sambalpur at 5.30 pm, the Meteorological Centre said. The system is set to weaken into a well-marked Lopar again over Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, it said, adding that the monsoon trough was passing through western and coastal Odisha.

According to the Met office, a red alert of extremely heavy rain of over 204 mm has been issued for a few places in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul and Keonjhar districts till Wednesday morning.

It put out an orange warning of very heavy rain in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bargarh districts on Wednesday. The Met department also predicted heavy showers across many districts over the next four days, adding that the monsoon trough was passing through the centre of the depression over coastal Odisha.

Bengal

In Gangetic Bengal, too, districts are very likely to receive widespread rain till Thursday and also on Saturday with heavy rain at isolated places. Fisherfolk have been advised not to venture off the coast till Thursday as sea conditions will be rough and squally weather with wind speed of 45-65 kmph is possible over the northwestern Bay of Bengal.

The ports of Paradeep, Dhamra and Gopalpur have also been put on alert due to the inclement weather.

Telangana

The IMD has said that Telangana would get respite from the heavy rains from Wednesday, as light rainfall is forecasted in many parts of the state, over the next two days. For the next two days, Hyderabad is likely to record maximum and minimum temperatures in the range of 28 to 30 degrees Celsius and 20 to 22 degrees C respectively.

Kerala

The IMD on Tuesday predicted isolated heavy rains in some parts of Kerala till Wednesday and widespread rains till August 11 as result of a newly formed depression near Odisha coast. The IMD issued a warning to coastal areas in Kerala and said there are chances of high tide, so the fishermen should not venture into the sea till Wednesday.

At the same time, major dams in the State, including the Cheruthoni dam of the Idukki reservoir, Mullaperiyar, Idamalayar, Banasura Sagar, Kakki, and Pamba, among others, have been seeing excess water flowing into the rivers resulting in a minor rise in water-level. Ernakulam district authorities today said 350 cumecs of the water from Idamalayar, which reached Periyar river but there was no considerable rise in the water-level.

Periyar river has been receiving excess water from Idamalayar and Cheruthoni dam but the water- level has not gone anywhere near the flood warning-level. Even though there is no water rising in the river, the district authority has banned people from entering Periyar.

Rajasthan

Rains continued to lash parts of Rajasthan with Sindhari in Barmer recording the highest 13 cm rainfall in the state in the last 24-hour period that ended on Tuesday morning, officials said. Sirohi district recorded 10 cm rain, Luni in Jodhpur gauged 8 cm, and Jaswantpura in Jalore and Salumbar in Udaipur recorded 5 cm rains each, the MeT department said.

Light to moderate rain was also recorded at some places in Bikaner, Pali, Jaisalmer, Banswara, Dungarpur and Bharatpur districts, it said. The department has issued a warning of heavy rain at some places in Banswara, Baran and Bundi districts in the next 24 hours.

