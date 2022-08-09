Rain Forecast: Post Overnight Rains, Mumbai, Thane on Orange Alert, 'Red' for Palghar, Pune; 1 Killed, Properties Destroyed in Arunachal Flash Flood

The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday said a well-marked low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining areas of coastal Odisha, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and West-central Bay of Bengal has formed.

It is likely to concentrate into a depression during next 24 hours and move west-north-westwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

There is likely to be an intense wet spell over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidharbha, Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Telangana during next two to three days, the weather department said in a press release.

Heavy rains have caused havoc in Arunachal Pradesh with the swollen Papu river in Naharlagun leaving a trail of devastation in the Down Press Colony, officials said. Ten temporary houses were totally damaged, while 11 cars and two-wheeler were washed away by the flood water, they said.

Maharashtra

The weather department has issued red and orange alerts for parts of Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days, an official said on Monday. The regional meteorological centre in Nagpur has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy showers in parts of Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Gondia on Monday and Tuesday, the official said.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at one or two places in Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal districts of Vidarbha with an orange alert from Monday to Wednesday, the official said. Heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning may occur at one or two places in Nagpur, Bhandara, Akola, Buldhana, Washim, Amravati, Yavatmal and Wardha districts of Vidarbha in the next five days, he said.

Odisha

Low-lying areas were inundated with rivers flowing in spate as torrential rain pummeled southern Odisha on Monday due to a low-pressure area, which is set to concentrate into a depression. The well-marked weather system lies over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the coasts of Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh, the Met office said.

It is expected to intensify into a depression during the next 24 hours and move northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said. The districts of Nabarangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal bore the brunt of heavy to very heavy rain under the influence of a low pressure and an active monsoon trough, which is passing over southern Odisha.

A ‘red alert’ of extremely heavy rain of over 204 mm has been issued for a few places in Gajapati, Ganjam and Kandhamal districts till Tuesday morning, the Met said. There can be extremely heavy rain in a few places in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul and Keonjhar on Tuesday. It may trigger flash floods, landslides or mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas and cause damage to susceptible roads and houses.

Bengal

The Met department forecast heavy rainfall over the Gangetic West Bengal till Thursday owing to low pressure over northwest Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a depression. While the coastal districts are likely to receive heavy rains, the interior places in southern West Bengal are likely to get thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind, the Met said.

A well-marked low pressure in northwest Bay of Bengal, which is likely to concentrate into a depression by Tuesday, is likely to bring in its wake heavy rain, with the intensity being higher in the coastal districts of the state till Thursday, the Met said. The weather officer said heavy rainfall is likely in South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur, during the period.

Gangetic West Bengal has suffered 46 per cent rainfall deficiency during this monsoon since June 1, according to Met department data.

