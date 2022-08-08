Rain Forecast: ‘Very Heavy Rainfall’ in Mumbai for 3 Days, Red Alert in Pune; Parts of Raj, Odisha to be Hit Too

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an “orange" alert for Mumbai as the city is expected to receive “extremely heavy rainfall" in the coming week. Mumbai will remain on “orange" alert from Monday till Wednesday (August 11). Neighbouring Palghar and Thane district will also be on ‘orange’ alert during the same period.

In a previous bulletin, the IMD said Pune, Ratnagiri, Raigad and Satara will remain on ‘red’ alert on Monday. Apart from Mumbai, the coastal cities of Navsari and Valsad in Gujarat; Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada in Karnataka, and several districts of Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh will be on orange alert in the coming week.

Odisha

A low pressure area, which formed on Saturday, concentrated into a well-marked system over the northwest Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh, the Met office said.

It is expected to intensify into a depression during the next 48 hours and move northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre explained. A red alert of extremely heavy rainfall of over 200 mm has been issued for some places in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts till Monday morning, the Met office said, adding that the monsoon trough was passing through Jharsuguda.

Fisherfolk have been advised not to venture off the coast till Thursday morning as squally weather with wind speed of 45-55 kmph and gusting up to 65 kmph is very likely over the northwestern Bay of Bengal. The weatherman issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain in the districts of Khurda, Puri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Koraput for Monday.

Downpour can also occur in a few places in Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Subarnapur. Extremely heavy rainfall was a possibility in a few places in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Keonjhar on Tuesday. It may trigger flash floods, landslides or mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas and cause damage to susceptible roads and houses, the Met office stated.

Bengal

In Bengal, isolated very heavy rain was likely in the south Bengal districts on August 9 and 10. The weatherman has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in the coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, while the other districts in Gangetic West Bengal are likely to receive heavy rain during the period, the Met office added.

Rajasthan

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for torrential rains along with thunderstorms in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Kota, Pratapgarh, Sawai Madhopur, Sirohi, Tonk, Udaipur and Pali districts for the next three days. Regional director of Jaipur Meteorological Centre Radheshyam Sharma said a low pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast. It is very likely to intensify further in the next 48 hours and gradually move towards the west-northwest direction.

Due to this system, he said, light to moderate rain is expected in some parts of eastern Rajasthan for the next four-five days and heavy rains are likely to continue in Kota and Udaipur divisions of southern Rajasthan and their surrounding areas for the next four-five days. Sharma said there is a possibility of light to moderate rain at some places in the districts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions of western Rajasthan. There is a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in the districts of the Jodhpur division for the next 48 hours.

