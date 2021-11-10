Rain LIVE Updates: Even as it is reeling under the impact of rain fury, Tamil Nadu is bracing for more trouble with the Met Department predicting further rain over the next five days. The state government has put the death toll so far, due to rains, at five. A depression is expected to form over southeast and southwest Bay of Bengal due to cyclonic circulation gathering strength over the area, and the Met Department expects it to hit the coast of north Tamil Nadu in the next 36 hours, it said said on Tuesday. As a result, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is possible across Tamil Nadu, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, over the next five days, the Met Department has said.

Here are the latest updates on the weather situation in these rain-hit states:

>• Extremely Heavy Showers Over Areas of Tamil Nadu Expected: IMD | The IMD said isolated extremely heavy falls (above 20 cm) are very likely over different districts of central and northern parts of coastal Tamil Nadu till November 10, adding that the intensity of showers would decrease to ‘isolated heavy falls’ from November 11. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Karaikal and Nagapatinum in Tamil Nadu recorded over 20 cm and 15 cm rainfall, respectively, against the ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ warning for the state issued by the met department earlier. Waterlogging is being reported from Kolathur area in Chennai.

>• Tamil Nadu Govt Declares Holidays for Some Districts | The state Government has declared local holidays on November 10 and 11 for nine districts - Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai in wake of heavy rain forecast, ANI has reported.

>• Rescue Ops on | Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKS SR Ramachandran said that water is being pumped out of low-lying areas after lull in rainfall on Tuesday. He said that rescue operations are underway by the NDRF, army, and Fire Department personnel. Madurai DC Aneesh Sekhar inspected Uchapatti Sri Lankan refugee camp near Tirumangalam on Tuesday night following reports that more than a dozen mud houses were damaged by incessant rain here, news agency ANI reported. “Arrangements have been made to take them to safety," he said.

>• Schools Shut in Some Districts | Across Tamil Nadu, educational institutions in 14 districts have had to suspend classes due to the continued rainfall. All schools in Coimbatore will also remain closed on Wednesday, ANI has reported.

>• Red Alerts for Tamil Nadu Districts | The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Tuesday issued red alerts for Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Karaikal for Tuesday. On Thursday, Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Viluppuram and Tiruvannamalai, have been put on red alert. Five districts - Cuddalore, Viluppuram, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Karaikal - have been put under red alert for Wednesday. Meanwhile, fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea off Tamil Nadu, southern Andhra Pradesh, and towards the Sri Lankan coast.

>• Isolated Showers Expected in Kerala for Today and Tomorrow | Meanwhile, isolated showers are expected in Kerala on November 10 and November 11, and an orange alert has been issued in five districts for the two days. Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram districts have been put under an orange alert and a yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts for November 10, Asianet News reports. Winds will be 40 to 50 kmph along the Kerala coast, and fishermen have been advised to not to go to the sea.

