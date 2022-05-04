Rain Relief for Delhi Finally! Parts of Capital See Hailstorm, Showers After Blistering Heatwave

Delhiites on Wednesday afternoon got a much-needed relief from the hot weather conditions as some parts of the national capital received hailstorms and rainfall. People in the city’s Rohini, Pitampura, and Paschim Vihar areas reported hailstorms at around 2 pm along with rains and strong winds.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert and warned of a dust storm, thunderstorm, or hail storm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometers per hour in Delhi. It later updated the alert to the orange category.

The Met department uses four-color codes for weather warnings — "green" (no action needed), "yellow" (watch and stay updated), "orange" (be prepared), and "red" (take action).

The maximum temperature at Delhi’s base station Safdarjung Observatory is likely to settle at around 38 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius which was four notches above normal for this time of the year.

The IMD had predicted a cloudy sky over Delhi for the next three days due to a western disturbance affecting northwest India. The mercury is set to rise by four to five notches over the next six days. However, no heatwave is predicted.

Rain Lashes Chandigarh, Parts of Haryana and Punjab

Rains also lashed Chandigarh and parts of Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, giving relief to the people from the heatwave. Downpour was reported from Chandigarh’s adjoining towns Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana.

The maximum temperature at most places in Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, had been hovering above normal limits during the past several days. “Rains have brought welcome relief after days of scorching heat," said Lalit Goel, a Chandigarh resident.

(with inputs from PTI)

