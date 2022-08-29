Rain Updates: IMD Predicts Widespread Showers in Manipur, Tripura, Bihar, South States Today | See List

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast heavy rain for the next few days in several parts of the country. According to IMD, fairly widespread or moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Monday.

The weather department had earlier predicted that that Pune is likely to witness cloudy skies with light rainfall till August 31.

Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh are likely to see fairly widespread or widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm, lightning on August 29, as per the IMD.

“Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 28th & 29th August, 2022," the IMD said in a series of tweets.

Light to moderate widespread rainfall is also likely to occur in the sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next four days.

In the southern part of India, North Interior Karnataka, Telangana, and Rayalaseema are likely to receive fairly widespread or widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm, lightning from August 28 to 30, the weather department said.

Similar conditions have been predicted in coastal Andhra Pradesh today and in interior Karnataka till August 31.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, coastal Karnataka will all see fairly widespread or widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm, lightning over the next five days, the IMD said on Sunday.

In rain-battered Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot undertook an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Karauli district on Saturday and said assistance for the damage will be given following a survey.

The chief minister later tweeted that rainfall in the entire state has been good which has benefitted crops and the production is expected to increase. Some tehsils in four to five districts have received heavy rains which created problems for people, he said, adding that there was no loss of life. He said the assistance amount for damage will be given as per rules after a survey.

