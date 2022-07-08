Rains Continue to Batter Several Parts of Karnataka, Flood Warning in Northern Districts

As heavy rains continue to disrupt normal life in coastal areas and Malnad region of Karnataka, flood warnings have been sounded in some northern districts due to heavy downpour in neighbouring Maharashtra. Owing to heavy rains in Maharashtra, water discharge by the neighbouring state into the Krishna river and its tributaries has increased, Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said.

Noting that the inflow into Almatti reservoir has crossed 75,200 cusecs and there is information that there are chances of severe flooding in the Krishna basin, he said in this backdrop district administrations in Bagalkote and Belagavi are on high alert and have been instructed to take all precautionary measures. There are reports of low lying areas and few bridge-cum-barrages in both districts and nearby areas being inundated. Coastal and Malnad districts like Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada in the coastal and Malnad regions continue to face the brunt of torrential rains causing damage to life and properties.

Due to the downpour, rivers have swollen, inundating agricultural fields and low-lying areas, also landslides have been reported in hilly areas of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts. Schools and colleges have been declared holidays in most of these districts as a precautionary measure.

