Raj Goes the 'UP Way', Renames 'Miyan ka Bada' Railway Station as 'Mahesh Nagar Halt': Look at Other Name Changes

Latest among the name change of railway stations in India, ‘Miyan ka Bada’ station in the Balotra area of Rajasthan’s Barmer district was altered to ‘Mahesh Nagar halt’.

An event organised to officiate the name change was attended by Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Kailash Choudhary, Union Minister of State for Agriculture, ANI said in a report.

The village home to the station had its name changed from ‘Miyan ka Bada’ to Mahesh Nagar in 2018, but the railway station’s name was not yet altered. “It’s a lengthy procedure. When both the union and state governments agree, the name of the railway station is changed," Shekhawat said.

Here are other instances of name change of railway stations in India:

In 2021, Bhopal’s Habibganj railway station was renamed after Gond ruler Rani Kamlapati. The rebuilt railway station with world-class amenities was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2018, the Robertsganj railway station in Uttar Pradesh was renamed Sonbhadra. The name of the British-era railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district had been approved by the Union Home Ministry. In 2021, Varanasi got a train station with its previous name, ‘Banaras,’ after the fully restored Manduadih railway station was renamed as the Banaras railway station. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared the renaming of Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt on October 21 last year, three years after the district of Faizabad was renamed Ayodhya. On June 5, 2018, the century-old Mughalsarai Railway Station was renamed in honour of Jan Sangh co-founder Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay. In 2017, the Uttar Pradesh government announced plans to rename the station where Upadhyay was discovered dead in 1968. The Uttar Pradesh government renamed the Jhansi railway station after Rani Lakshmibai, the former kingdom’s queen who fought the British East India Company during the First War of Independence in 1857. Protests erupted when the administration decided to delete Jhansi from the name. The name Jhansi was given to the Virangana Lakshmibai railway station earlier this year, according to railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

