Raj Thackeray in Trouble? Cops Say His Aurangabad Speech Violated '16 Conditions', May Soon Book Him

Day after a mega rally in Aurangabad, the city police said that it will investigate and press charges against MNS chief Raj Thackeray for his speech during the event.

According to Aurangabad Police sources, the entire meeting and Thackeray’s speech during the rally were recorded from multiple locations. They added that after the investigation, the cops are likely to book Raj Thackeray as multiple violations have been found.

Thackeray on Sunday said he was firm on the May 3 deadline for removal of loudspeakers, which he termed as a nuisance, from mosques, and added that if it was not done, then all Hindus should play Hanuman Chalisa outside these religious places.

Addressing a public rally, termed as “Hindu Jananayak", the MNS chief had said if Uttar Pradesh government could remove the loudspeakers, what was stopping the Maharashtra government, led by his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray, from doing so. “I won’t be responsible for what all happens after the May 3 deadline to remove the loudspeakers from the mosques," he said.

“If they (Muslims) don’t understand nicely, we will show them the power of Maharashtra, he said. “All loudspeakers (atop mosques) are illegal. Is it a concert that so many loudspeakers are being used?" he said.

Continuing to target Sharad Pawar, he once again accused the NCP chief of playing caste politics in Maharashtra, and said he was allergic to the word ‘Hindu’.

The Aurangabad police had set a total of 16 terms and conditions while giving permission to the MNS chief to hold the rally. Thackeray was asked to avoid using offensive slogans, and religious, casteist and regional references during or after the rally. The public address held much significance as it came a day before India celebrates Eid and the deadline (May 3) of Thackeray’s anti-loudspeakers campaign on mosques neared.

Meanwhile, the MNS will conduct a ‘Maha Aarti’ at 6:30 pm on Tuesday in Prabhadevi. The event will be led by Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray.

The controversial remark from the MNS chief had drawn opposition from across political parties. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Preeti Sharma Menon said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should take immediate action against the MNS chief over his “provocative remarks". “If needed, there should be a pre-emptive arrest," she added.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad Imitiaz Jaleel said the Maharashtra government and the police must take full cognizance of the aggressive language and tone used by MNS chief Raj Thackeray at his rally.

During his rally held at Thane last month, Raj Thackeray had given an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government, saying that if loudspeakers were not removed from mosques by May 3, then Hanuman Chalisa would be played outside them in a louder way.

