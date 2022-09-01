MNS Worker Slaps, Pushes Woman in Mumbai, Party Says Viral Video Edited; Three Arrested

A video has gone viral on social media where workers of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena were seen allegedly pushing and slapping a woman, who objected to a bamboo pole being installed for publicity boards outside her shop without her consent. One of the MNS workers, identified as Vinod Argyle, can be seen shoving and pushing Prakash Devi so hard that she fell on the street.

The incident took place on August 28 in Mumbai’s Kamathipura area where the MNS workers had reached to put up a banner for welcoming devotees of Lord Ganesh on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in the city.

According to the Mumbai Police, a non-cognisable offence has been lodged at Nagpada police station and three people have been arrested so far.

In defence, a MNS leader has claimed that Devi had used offensive language against the party. “This woman takes money from illegal hawkers. The viral video is half truth. Viral video depicting Vinod Argyle is not complete. We are not supporting it, MNS respects women but that woman kicked our party’s banner and abused our party workers, which is edited out. Vinod Argyle also has temper issues. We have faith in judicial system," MNS leader Keshav Mulaye said.

