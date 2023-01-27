Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay told the Delhi High Court that Raja Dashrath and Mantri Sumant used to study together, in a plea challenging differences in curriculums of CBSE, ICSE, and State Board.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Yashwant Varma listed the matter for further hearing after a week allowing to implead the Delhi government in the matter.

Upadhyay has contended that the difference in the curriculum was depriving students of equal opportunities to education in the spirit of Articles 14-16 of the Constitution.

The petitioner, while contending that the “right to education" also implied the “right to equal education", suggested that a uniform curriculum across various boards of education could be implemented by a “National Education Council", which would have functions mutatis mutandis to that of the GST Council.

Advertisement

The petitioner further contended that the “bitter truth is that School Mafias don’t want One Nation-One Education Board" and that “Coaching Mafias" and “Book Mafias" are also opposed to “One Nation-One Syllabus".

The petitioner attributed the lack of a common education system up to the 12th standard to the alleged coaching and book mafias who have not only divided society among categories of EWS, BPL, MIG, HIG, and elite class but also against the values of “socialism, secularism, fraternity, and unity of the nation" as enshrined in the Constitution.

Additionally, he submitted that a common syllabus and common curriculum in the mother language will not only achieve the code of a common culture, removal of disparity and depletion of discriminatory values in human relations but also enhance virtues and improve quality of life, elevate thoughts, which advance the constitutional goal of an equal society.

Read all the Latest India News here