Rajasthan: 17-yr-old Girl Gang-raped on Camera, Blackmailed for Months; 8 Accused Booked

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by eight men in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. The police have registered an FIR based on the complaint by the victim’s father.

The complainant said one of the accused, Sahil, called her on December 31 last year to a place near Gothra where all eight men sexually assaulted her. The accused recorded a video of the incident and forced her to pay Rs 50,000, NDTV reported.

She was raped on January 3 and 6 too, the complaint said. The accused recently demanded Rs 2.5 lakh and put the video the online. The victim’s parents went to the police station in Kishangarh Bas town to file a complaint when they got to know about the video. None of the accused has been arrested so far.

Meanwhile, the BJP hit out at the Congress government in Rajasthan over the incident, saying the grand old party leaders remain busy in their “power game".

“The cases of sexual assault on women have seen a rise of 40 per cent in Rajasthan in July and August alone and number over 1,300. The government has no concern for people but its members are fighting who will remain in power and who will be its (Congress) president," BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said in a statement, as per news agency PTI.

Criminals, extremists and separatists are emboldened due to the state government’s politics of appeasement, he alleged.

