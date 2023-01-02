Rajasthan: 8 Coaches of Bandra-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express Derail in Pali; Accident Relief Train Sent

At least eight coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagri Express train derailed in Rajasthan’s Pali in the wee hours of Monday. So far, no casualties have been reported and an accident relief train has been dispatched from Jodhpur by the Indian Railways.

According to North Western Railway CPRO Shashi Kiran, around 11 coaches of the train were impacted due to the accident. “Higher officials have reached spot and buses have been arranged for stranded passengers so that they can reach their destinations," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

The incident took place at 3:27 am between Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division. Originating from Bandra Terminus, the train was en route to Jodhpur.

According to a passenger, the accident took place not so long after the train departed from Pali Marwar junction. “A vibration sound was heard inside the train and after 2-3 minutes, the train stopped. We got down an d saw that at least 8 sleeper class coaches were off the tracks," the passenger said.

Ambulances arrived 15-20 minutes after the incident, the passenger further said. General Manager-North Western Railway and other high officials are monitoring the situation in the control room at the headquarters in Jaipur, the CPRO said.

Helpline numbers have also been issued for passengers and their kin. For Jodhpur, 02912654979, 02912654993, 02912624125, 02912431646 and for Pali Marwar, 02932250324 can be used for contact. Passengers and their families can also contact numbers 138 and 1072 for any information.

