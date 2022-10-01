Rajasthan: Bhiwadi Minor Raped Twice by 8 Men, Filmed, Blackmailed to Pay Rs 2.5 Lakh

A 16-year-old girl, a student of Class 8, was reportedly raped by eight men twice, filmed and blackmailed with videos of the sexual assault to pay Rs 2.5 lakh in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi.

The matter came to light Wednesday after her family approached the police finding out that video of the sexual assault was being circulated and an FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section for gangrape, 376D and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

According to police, the girl’s family has alleged in the FIR that the girl was first gangraped by the eight men in December 2021.

“According to the complaint, one of the accused called the minor in December last year and told her that he had some photos of hers and if she doesn’t turn up then he will leak them. When she reached the spot, eight men allegedly sexually assaulted her and made videos of the act," ThePrint quoted Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Atul Agra, Kishangarh Bas circle, as saying.

Over the months, the accused blackmailed the girl using videos and photos of the sexual assault they filed into giving them money. The accused reportedly had demanded a total of Rs 2.5 lakh from the girl.

“She paid up to Rs 50,000 in cash because they blackmailed her by saying they will release her videos. When she failed to do so [at one point], they forwarded an objectionable video of hers to another person on WhatsApp," the report quoted an official as saying.

DSP Agra said the girl was allegedly sexually abused twice since December, adding that the girl knew two of the men well. The other men are also from nearby localities. The offence had taken place in the village," the DSP added.

The men, source said, had allegedly demanded a total of Rs 2.5 lakh from the girl and leaked the video after she failed to pay the amount, the report said.

Sources said that the girl had not informed her family about the sexual assault and the video and that the matter only came to light only after a family member found that the video was being circulated.

No one has been arrested so far in the case, police said.

