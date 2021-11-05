Rajasthan Cities, Including Jaipur, Record Highest Post-Diwali Pollution in Last 3 Years

The pollution levels recorded in several cities of Rajasthan this year on Diwali was the highest in the last three years. The pollution levels in Jaipur and Jodhpur were recorded three times higher than normal. The capital Jaipur, which had an AQI of 140 two days ago, recorded an air quality index of more than 340. The city of Jodhpur recorded AQI 330.

The AQI in Kota is 245, Ajmer 263, Alwar 250 and Udaipur 235. Kota, Ajmer, Alwar and Udaipur have recorded twice the pollution than normal days.

Bhiwadi turned out to be the most polluted city in Rajasthan as the pollution levels here crossed 408. Bursting of crackers on Diwali night has led to a sudden rise in pollution across the state.

On November 3, the AQI in Jaipur was 142, Jodhpur 257, Ajmer 142, Udaipur 146, Pali 106, Kota 223, and Alwar 98. In Shahpura the AQI stood at 213, in Bhiwadi the AQI was 250.

The AQI levels recorded on the morning of November 5 was 341 in Jaipur, Jodhpur 327, Ajmer 259, Udaipur 236, Pali 192, Kota 255, Alwar 246. In Shahpura the AQI reached 298, in Bhiwadi the AQI was 408.

As per the Health Department of Rajasthan, people suffering from asthma, respiratory diseases, and post covid symptoms are advised to take extreme precautions till the pollution level comes back to normal. The level of pollution this year has reached the highest mark as compared to the last two years.

The quality of the air has turned so poisonous that people suffering from respiratory diseases are faced with serious issues. The AQI of more than 100 is considered injurious to health and it has increased by 300 percent.

