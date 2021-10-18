Rajasthan Govt Allows Bursting Green Crackers On Diwali. Here Are Other Rules

The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government has permitted people to burst only green crackers for 2 hours on the occasion of Diwali. The Home Department has also fixed heavy fines on violation of rules for sale and bursting of crackers other than eco-friendly and green crackers.

Earlier, the state government had imposed a partial ban on the sale and purchase of crackers. However, on Saturday, after taking into account the guidelines of the Supreme Court and NGT, the Home Department granted permission with the maximum exemption.

As per the notification, the government has fixed two hours for bursting crackers on Diwali. The time fixed by the state authorities is from 8 pm to 10 pm. The government is also preparing for arrangements to monitor the situation across the state to avoid violation on the day of Diwali.

The sale of any kind of crackers has been completely banned in the NCR region of the state. The sale of green crackers has been permitted only in other areas.

Besides, a fine of Rs 10000 will be imposed on the sale of firecrackers against the rules and the ones found bursting crackers after 10 pm will be fined Rs 2,000.

Similarly, there will be a complete ban on bursting any kind of fireworks in the NCR region. In the rest of the state, if anyone is found selling anything other than green fireworks, a fine of Rs 2000 will be imposed on them.

As per the notification, people can burst green crackers from 11.55 to 12.30 pm on Christmas and New Year, from 8 to 10 pm on Guru Nanak Jayanti and from 6 to 8 am on Chhath Puja.

