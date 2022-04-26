Rajasthan Horror: Woman Killed After Gang-rape, Body Dumped Into Well; 2 Arrested

Rajasthan Police on Tuesday arrested two persons on charges of raping and murdering a woman who was on the way to her in-law’s place in Dausa. The woman’s body was later thrown into a dry well.

The accused have been identified as Kaluram Meena (23) and Sanju Meena (18). The car used in committing the crime has also been recovered, said ADGP (Crime), Ravi Prakash Mehra.

Mehra said that a missing person’s complaint was filed by the family members of the victim after she left for her in-law’s place on the evening of April 24 but never reached there.

On checking CCTV footage, the police found that the woman stepped into an Etios car along with a child.

The police later traced the child who said that the occupants of the car dropped him at his village and moved ahead along with the woman.

A special team of the police was formed which tracked and interrogated the driver of the car, Kaluram Meena, who confessed to kidnapping the woman along with his partner Sanju Meena. The duo later killed the woman after gang-raping her before throwing the body into a dry well.

Taking direction from the accused, the police retrieved the woman’s body from an area under the Bassi police station and handed it over to the family members after conducting a post-mortem.

The second accused, Sanju Meena, was arrested by the police with the help of technical assistance on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the opposition has slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who also holds the Home portfolio.

BJP state unit chief Satish Poonia said that the CM should stop worrying about saving his chair and try to protect the sisters and daughters of the state.

“Why can’t Ashok Gehlot establish the rule of law in the state," Poonia asked.

The BJP has constituted a five-member team which will travel to Dausa to collect information and submit a ground report to Poonia.

