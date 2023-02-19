Rajasthan: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Slams Abduction & Murder of 2 Men by Cow Vigilantes, Terms it 'Barbaric'

Prominent Muslim organization Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Saturday termed as “barbaric" the alleged abduction and murder of two men by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan and called for a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Charred bodies of Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani in Haryana on Thursday morning.

Condemning the murders, Jamiat president Maulana Mahmood Madani expressed shock and grief.

“This is not an isolated case, before this, another young man named Waris, a resident of Hussainpur village in Haryana’s Mewat district, was also killed on the same lines on January, 28 2023," he said.

“All these incidents of hatred and crimes against the Muslim minority community are a pointer towards polarising and creating a vitiating atmosphere in the country," he said.

A Rajasthan court on Saturday sent one accused to police remand for five days in connection with the alleged abduction and murder of two men by cow vigilantes even as authorities in Haryana moved to cancel the arms licence of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar who is among the four evading an arrest in the case.

“What perplexes one is that in spite of the accused being named and police cases lodged against them, it has been observed that those who identify themselves as cow protectors, often function under the patronage of the state administration and police, who instead of taking any action against them, usually protects them," he alleged.

Madani said such “inhuman, barbaric, and uncivilized" acts can’t be tolerated in any society. In a letter addressed to the central government, Madani urged it to take immediate and appropriate steps to ensure that the accused are apprehended at the earliest and are tried under the due process of the law, a statement released by Jamiat said.

In addition to the accused, steps should also be taken against those policemen who are involved in perpetuating this case. the organization said.

Jamiat also demanded that the Central government should take immediate action in this regard and direct the state police to arrest and prosecute those named in the incident.

The Jamiat demanded an immediate judicial enquiry of the matter and rehabilitation measures for the affected family, the statement said.

A Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind delegation headed by the Secretary General of the Jamiat, Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi, met the family of the victims and assured them of Jamiat’s legal aid to the victims’ family, it said.

