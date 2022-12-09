Home » News » India » 4 Dead, Several Injured in Cylinder Explosion at Wedding Function in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

4 Dead, Several Injured in Cylinder Explosion at Wedding Function in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

The fire broke out due to a cylinder explosion during a wedding function in Bhungra village of Jodhpur

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 09, 2022, 10:07 IST

Jodhpur, India

District collector said 60 were injured in the incident. (File rep image)
District collector said 60 were injured in the incident. (File rep image)

At least four people have lost their lives and several others were injured in a fire triggered by cylinder explosion at a wedding function in a village in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Friday.

The fire broke out due to a cylinder explosion during a wedding function in Bhungra village of Jodhpur.

District Collector Himanshu Gupta earlier informed that 42 people out of the 60 injured were referred to MGH hospital. “It’s a very serious accident. 42 people out of the 60 injured were referred to MGH hospital. Treatment is going on," news agency ANI quoted Gupta as saying.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: December 09, 2022, 10:07 IST
last updated: December 09, 2022, 10:07 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Is Hot And Sexy; These Photos From Instagram Are Proof

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Pics; Check Out Diva's Stunning Photos