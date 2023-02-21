Rajasthan Men Found Charred: Eight More Named in Abduction Case, Says Top Cop

Rajasthan police chief Umesh Mishra on Monday said they have named eight more accused in the abduction case of two youths whose bodies were found in a car in Haryana, and are making efforts to arrest them.

The DGP also said the Rajasthan Police has been investigating the case by staying within the ambit of the rules, and rejected allegations that the force personnel assaulted the wife of an accused in Haryana.

The Rajasthan Police has already arrested one person, named Rinku Saini, in connection with the alleged abduction and murder of Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district.

Their bodies were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani in Haryana on Thursday morning.

Mishra said on Monday that apart from Saini, eight more accused have been named for abducting the two men from Gopalgarh police station area of Bharatpur district.

The DGP said that efforts are being made by the Rajasthan Police in collaboration with the Haryana Police to arrest them.

He said the Bharatpur Range Inspector General of Police and district police chief are in touch with their Haryana Police counterparts.

Mishra said he has spoken to the Haryana police chief and they are extending full cooperation, a statement said.

The DGP said the Rajasthan Police has taken the local police along with them wherever they have gone to Haryana for any action in the case.

He also denied allegations of assault on the family members of one of the accused, Srikant Pandit, saying the Rajasthan Police had accompanied the local police in Haryana's Nuh district and lawful action was taken as per the prescribed procedure. There was no human rights violation, he said.

Srikant Pandit is an accused in the case of abduction and murder of two men by cow vigilantes. Pandit is a member of the cow protection group led by local Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar.

Srikant's mother had alleged that his full-term pregnant wife lost her child after she was assaulted by Rajasthan police personnel during a raid at her house to arrest her son. The DGP said that the Rajasthan Police has been investigating only by staying within the ambit of the rules and regulations.

He said that apart from the eight accused named in this case, investigation is also being done about the suspected persons. Saini (32), a resident of Firozpur Jhirka district Nuh Mewat Haryana, was arrested by the Bharatpur police.

The charred bodies of Junaid and Nasir were found in Loharu after they were abducted from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan. Junaid had a criminal record of cattle smuggling and five cases were registered against him at different police stations, a police officer said.

Initially, five accused were booked under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 365 (kidnapping), 367 (grievously hurt after kidnapping) and 368 (wrongfully keeping in confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

