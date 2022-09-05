Rajasthan: Rape Survivor Beaten by In-laws, Fined Rs 10 Lakh by Khap Panchayat for Failing 'Virginity Test'

A 24-year-old bride and rape survivor was beaten and tortured by her in-laws after she failed to pass a virginity test that was forcefully conducted in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, police said on Monday. The Khap Panchayat also imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the family of the woman, according to reports.

The “virginity test" or an examination of female genitalia to determine whether a woman or girl has had vaginal intercourse was conducted on a 24-year-old girl who was married in Bagor on May 11, 2022. After her marriage, the woman who belonged to the Sansi tribe was forced to undergo the “purification" ritual or Kukadi pratha practised in her community on the first day of her marriage on May 11 in Bhilwara, police said.

Under the practice, if a girl fails the test, a sum of Rs 10 lakh is given to the groom’s family, as per a report by the Hindustan Times.

The girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour before her marriage and a case for the same was lodged by her at Subhash Nagar police station, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Surrendra Kumar said. After learning about the rape case and failing the test, the woman’s husband and her mother-in-law harassed, tortured and beat her up. The Khap panchayat convened a meeting at a local temple on May 31 and a penalty of Rs 10 lakh was announced in public.

The woman, who was forced out of the house after the ritual, registered a complaint on Saturday against her husband and in-laws for harassment and demanding money. In a video clip, the survivor purportedly says, “I failed in the rituals which were performed in the afternoon. Thereafter, discussions happened till late night. I did not say anything out of fear. Then I was beaten up by my husband and in-laws." She also says she told her in-laws the rape incident that happened before the marriage.

Kumar further said the woman’s father-in-law is a head constable and was aware of the incident that happened with the girl, according a report by the Hindustan Times.

After the matter came to light, a “factual report was submitted and a case registered in the matter," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

A case under IPC section 498A (coercing a woman to meet unlawful demand), 384 (extortion), 509 (insulting the modesty of woman), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) was lodged at Bagor police station against the in-laws.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has termed virginity tests of brides as regressive, misogynistic and in violation of basic human rights and dignity.

