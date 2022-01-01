Rajasthan Reports 52 New Omicron Cases, State's Tally Jumps to 121

Rajasthan recorded 52 fresh Omicron cases on Saturday, which took the tally of cases of the new variant of the coronavirus to 121 in the state, an official said. Of the new Omicron cases, 38 were reported from Jaipur, three each from Pratapgarh, Sirohi, and Bikaner, two from Jodhpur, and one each from Ajmer, Sikar, and Bhilwara, according to a health department spokesperson.

Nine of these infected persons have returned from abroad, four persons came in contact with foreign travellers while 12 persons have returned from travel to other states, the spokesperson said, adding that two have been traced through contact history. Omicron patients are being isolated at a special ward at the RUHS Hospital.

Till date, 121 people have been found infected with Omicron variant and of them, 61 have recovered, the spokesperson said. Till Friday evening, 963 Covid-19 patients were under treatment in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.