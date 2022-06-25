Rajasthan: SDM Of Jhalawar Holds Unique Full-day Court, Hears Over 100 Revenue Cases

In perhaps the first-of-its-kind in the state, a sub divisional magistrate on Friday held a full-day revenue court during which he heard at least 100 cases, some pending since 2005, and disposed of 80. Encouraged with the good turnout of farmers in Manahor Thana of Jhalawar, District Collector Bharti Dixit has decided to organise such full-day courts in other sub divisions too and passed directions to the sub-divisional magistrates concerned.

At least three sittings in a week are scheduled for hearing of revenue cases in the sub-divisional magistrate court most of the times. However, some of them are missed due to engagement of advocates in other cases and packed schedule of presiding officials in administrative affairs, while others get delayed as litigants get entangled in their personal affairs, leading to pendency.

Non-functioning of the courts during Covid-19 further piled up the pendency and justice was denied to the farmers, Manohar Thana sub-divisional magistrate Abhishek Charan said.

He then conceptualised a full-day court as a solution and conveyed the idea to the district collector, who after due consideration, okayed it, he said. At least 100 revenue cases related illegal encroachment, perpetual injunction and partition suits were shortlisted for hearing.

The court was held from 7.30 am to around 7.30 pm in the sub-divisional magistrate’s office. Unlike Lok Adalat, where cases are decided upon on mutual agreement, appropriate legal proceedings, hearing on a one-to- one case and argument were conducted and decrees were delivered during the full-day court, Charan said.

A full-day revenue court was held for the first time in the state, during which a good number of litigants turned up and revenue cases were disposed of, Collector Bharti Dixit said.

