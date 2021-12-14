Rajasthan: Section 144 Imposed at Jalore Fort, Tourist Spots Around District

The Jalore district administration on Monday evening imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on the premises of the Jalore fort. The decision was taken after some anti-social elements recently ransacked the old tombs located in the fort.

District Collector and District Magistrate Namrata Vrishni, in the orders, clearly stated that from the steps of the fort to the entire complex, no individual shall enter or roam around the premises with any kind of explosive substance, chemical substance, firearms, and weapons.

The order further mentioned that it will not apply to the officers and employees posted in the police force, soldiers, paramilitary forces, and home guards on duty. Moreover, the order will also not apply to those going to get the arms inspection done or to deposit the weapons in the police station as per the order for renewal of arms permit.

Procession, rally, meeting, etc. will not be organised as per section 44 of the Rajasthan Police Act 2007 and given the prescribed conditions, without the prior permission of the District Superintendent of Police, Jalore, any person will not hold any meeting or dharnas, etc. Strict action will be taken against those who don’t abide by the order.

Under section 144, the assembly of five or more five people is also banned around the border of the area. A person must carry an identity card with them. Traffic will be prohibited from 6 pm to 8 am. According to the District Collector, only old, handicapped and sick persons will be able to use sticks for support.

The whole matter

On December 10, some anti-social elements ransacked the old tombs located in the fort. After the incident, the police and administration became alert to avoid any untoward incident. To maintain the safety, security, peace, and law and order of the district, a ban has been imposed on arrival in the Jalore Fort complex. This order will remain in force till further orders.

