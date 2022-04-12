Rajasthan Sees Respite from from Heat Wave; Thunderstorms Expected Tomorrow

Rajasthan on Tuesday experienced some respite from the heat wave that had gripped the state in the last several days, a MeT department spokesperson said. Cloudy sky was seen in most of the parts of the state due to the effect of a low intensity western disturbance, he said.

A drop in temperature, by two to four degrees Celsius, was observed, the officer said. Most parts of the state have been reeling under severe heat wave for the past several days with the maximum temperature touching 45.4 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar on Monday.

Thunderstorms in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, along with strong winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour, are expected on Wednesday, he said.

