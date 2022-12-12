Rajasthan: Three Coaching Students Die by Suicide in Kota; Police Begins Probe

Three students, who were preparing for competitive college entrance exams at private coaching institutes, allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota on Monday. Police have started the investigation and bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Two of them were staying in the same paying guest (PG) accommodation and were from Bihar.

Hindustan Times quoted Kota superintendent of police Keshar Singh Shekhawat as saying that two of those students were found hanging from a ceiling fan in the hostel. One was 19 years old, while the second was 18.

“The two were Class XI students and were staying in different rooms of the same PG for the past six months. We are trying to find out whether they were friends or not. The incidents came to light when the owner of the hostel informed the police control room," Shekhawat was quoted as saying.

The incident came to the fore when the hostel owner got suspicious when one of the boys did not respond to repeated knocks on the door since the morning. The owner then broke open the door and found him hanging.

The police officer further said that the sister of the second student, who was staying in the room next to the first boy, came to meet him in the afternoon and, “When he did not open the door, it was also broken open, and that boy was also found hanging from the ceiling fan."

No suicide notes were found from both the deceased and their mobiles are being checked, police said. “Both were living in Kota for the past three years and they probably died by suicide last night after dinner. The second boy had even called his sister last night," the police was quoted as saying by HT.

In another incident, a 17-year-old student allegedly consumed some poisonous substance and was rushed to hospital where he died during treatment. The police was quoted as saying that the boy, a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, was preparing for the NEET.

“Last night, he was found unconscious in the gallery of the PG and was spotted by another student who had come there to fill water. He informed the hostel owner who took the boy to a hospital where he was declared dead," Ganga Sahay Sharma, SHO, Kunadi police station told HT. No suicide note was found during search but a bottle of rat poison was recovered from the room.

