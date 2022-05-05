Rajasthan: After Jodhpur, Bhilwara Tensed Over Attack on Two Youths; Internet Suspended

An attack on two youths in Sangener town in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara has caused tension in the area. Two men were attacked by unknown persons late Wednesday night while they were having food. Their bike was also set ablaze. Investigation is on to find the assailants and the motive behind the attack.

Both the injured persons are undergoing treatment in a district hospital and are reported to be stable. Following the incident, internet services have been suspended in the Bhilwara city for 24 hours.

“We are investigating the matter. We are also checking the nearby CCTV footage. One person has received very minor injuries while the other suffered minor head injuries and is in a stable condition. I appeal to people not to pay heed to rumors and maintain peace in the area," Ashish Modi, District Collector, Bhilwara told news agency ANI.

In view of the tense situation, police forces have been deployed in the area and Special Police Force personnel are patrolling the streets. A large crowd gathered in Sanganer area demanding the arrest of the attackers.

The incident comes days after communal tensions had gripped Jodhpur on Eid on Tuesday over the hoisting of a flag, prompting the authorities to impose a curfew and suspend mobile internet services. Till now, police have arrested 141 people for disturbing peace and harmony.

Meanwhile, CM Ashok Gehlot on Thursday condemned the recent communal clashes in the state and said, “politics is going on in the name of case and religion." He accused the RSS and BJP of “planning to instigate riots" in Karauli and Jodhpur.

“In Rajgarh, where they have their own board , we took timely action. There were small incidents and we managed to control it and made arrests. We have decided that at any cost there will be no violence in Rajasthan," he said.

