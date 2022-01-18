Rajasthan Woman Dies by Suicide After Fiancé Blackmails her With Obscene Video

A young woman died by suicide in Adarsh Nagar area of Ajmer district in Rajasthan due to blackmailing by her fiance over obscene videos. The father of the deceased has revealed the reason behind the suicide after eight days of the incident. In his complaint to the local police the girl’s father alleged that his daughter’s fiance, Sunny Rawat, was blackmailing her over obscene videos. The girl was pushed over the edge because of the harassment and hanged herself to death.

After the new revelation about the case, police have expedited the investigation. All aspects related to the case are being thoroughly investigated by police. Hanuman Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Ardash Nagar police station, said that the accused, Sunny Rawat, made obscene videos of the girl and he was pressurising her to marry him soon. The matter is still under investigation and the accused is absconding.

So far, it has come to light that the girl was engaged to another youth four years ago. Then the accused got the engagement cancelled and had been harassing her ever since. The girl’s father had requested him to leave his daughter alone but he paid no heed. Eventually, the father of the deceased got them engaged in December last year.

However, the engagement did not stop Sunny from harassing the victim. Fed up with this the girl died by suicide by hanging herself to death at home. An obscene video has also been recovered from the girl’s mobile. A case of abetment to suicide has been lodged against Sunny Rawat.

