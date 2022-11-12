Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case: Nalini, Four Other Convicts Walk Out from Tamil Nadu Prisons

Nalini Sriharan, her husband V Sriharan alias Murugan, and three other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case on Saturday walked out of jails in Tamil Nadu, a day after the Supreme Court ordered their premature release. She is now going to receive her husband Murugan who is currently lodged in the central prison.

Immediately after she was released from the special prison for women in Vellore, Nalini went to the Vellore central prison from where Murugan was released and became emotional upon seeing him.

Murugan, along with Santhan, both Sri Lankan nationals, were taken in a police vehicle following their release to the special refugee camp in Tiruchirappalli in the state. Two other Lankan nationals — Robert Payas and Jayakumar — released from the Puzhal prison, were taken to the special refugee camp in Tiruchirappalli to be lodged there.

Earlier, another convict who was set free in May earlier, Perarivalan, along with his mother Arputhammal received the duo at the Puzhal prison.

All of them were serving life term for about three decades in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna on Friday said the judgment of the top court in the case of AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the case, is equally applicable in their matter.

Following the order, Congress general secretary in charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the party criticizes it clearly and finds it wholly untenable. “It is most unfortunate that the Supreme Court has not acted in consonance with the spirit of India on this issue," he said.

In 2000, Nalini’s sentence was reduced to a life term on the intervention of Rajiv Gandhi’s wife Sonia Gandhi. Sonia had earlier urged the court to show clemency to Nalini, who was pregnant when she was arrested, NDTV reported.

Nalini had moved the top court seeking premature release. She had challenged a June 17 order of the Madras High Court, which rejected her plea for early release, and cited the apex court judgment ordering the release of co-convict Perarivalan.

