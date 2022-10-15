Rajmohan Gandhi Breaks Down Over Jibes Against Nehru, Says Pained by Attacks on 'Noble Man'

Author and Historian Rajmohan Gandhi broke down while talking about the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at the Khushwant Singh Litfest at Kasauli. He said that he was pained by the repeated attacks on such a ‘noble man’.

Rajmohan Gandhi was speaking about the 75-year legacy of India, when the interlocutor Mahua Moitra, TMC MP asked the guest several questions about Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, the Indian partition, about India today.

Gandhi said that many lies have been spread about Nehru for a really long time. “Many people in America believe that Barack Obama was not born in America. Here they’ve been spreading lies for years and years that Motilal Nehru was a Muslim," Gandhi said stressing that all this is nothing but lies.

“Even if any of their ancestors were Muslims, which is not the case, that wouldn’t be a crime, would it?" he questioned.

“Nehru was in jail for 14 years during the freedom struggle. You can criticise his ideas all you want, but no one has the right to spread lies," Gandhi said.

It was at this moment that Gandhi broke down and said, “I feel deeply about it. The Himalayas would protest and the earth would protest too. One cannot stoop so low and spread filthy lies about such a noble man."

Talking about Mahatma Gandhi, his grandfather, he said that Gandhi and his legacy is safe now because he is not alive right now. He further said that everyone blames Gandhi for not solving the problems at the time.

“Let’s assume that he made a thousand mistakes. Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, all made their share of mistakes, but what about the ideals that they believed in?" he asked. They wanted to create an India for everyone from every background, he said.

He said that many “terrible" incidents are happening, and the saddest part is “staying silent" over it. “Silence is a wonderful virtue but not when you are an influential person," Gandhi added.

Answering a question on hate speech and talking about hope and on India’s neighbours, he said, “having a friendly relationship with all neighbors is the way to go forward."

He stressed that politicians have a bigger responsibility, but sometimes even the most courageous politicians tend to have their limits. “We hold ourselves responsible. That the the key takeaway," he concluded.

