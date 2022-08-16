Rajnath Singh Hands Over Home-grown Equipment to Army | Here's All About the New Weapons Systems

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday handed over indigenously-developed equipment and systems to the Army which will enhance the operational preparedness of the defence forces and help them to deal with future challenges. These include Future Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS), new generation anti-personnel mine ‘Nipun’, rugged and automatic communication system with enhanced capabilities, upgraded sights system for tanks and advanced thermal imagers.

The equipment/systems have been jointly developed by the Indian Army in collaboration with Defence Public Sector Undertakings, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Industry, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to modernise the Armed Forces, under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’, according to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

Singh has exuded confidence that the equipment and systems will enhance the operational preparedness of the Indian Army and increase their efficiency. “It is a shining example of the country’s growing self-reliance prowess, in partnership with the private sector and other institutions," he said, asserting that the infrastructural needs of the Armed Forces are increasing with constantly-changing times.

He called for infrastructural development based on latest technology to help the Armed Forces remain prepared to deal with future challenges and urged the Armed Forces to strive for excellence and continue dedicating themselves towards Nation Building.

Here is all you need to know about the equipment and systems handed over to the Indian Army:

• Future Infantry Soldier as a System: Future Infantry Soldier is being equipped with three primary sub systems. The first sub system is the modern state of art assault rifle along with day and night holographic and reflex sights. The sights are mounted on the weapon and also on helmet to enable a 360-degree visibility and accuracy in operational conditions. In addition to the primary weapon system, the soldiers will also be kitted with multi-mode hand grenade which has also been procured indigenously along with multi-purpose knife.

The second sub system is protection system. This gives protection through a specially designed helmet and a bullet proof jacket. The third sub system consists of communication and surveillance system. This F-INSAS system is capable of further upgradation by incorporating real time data connectivity.

• Anti-Personnel mine ‘Nipun’: For a long time, the Army has been using vintage NMM 14 mines. With the efforts of Armament Research and Development Establishment, Pune and the Indian industry, a new Indian mine named ‘Nipun’ has been developed. It will enhance the protection provided to the troops on the borders. The mine is more potent and effective than the existing anti-personnel mine.

• Hand Held Thermal Imager (Uncooled): This equipment is for surveillance and detection. It gives visibility in both day and night and in adverse weather conditions to the soldiers to detect enemy movement and activities.

• Commander Thermal Imaging Sight for T-90 tank: This equipment gives enhanced visibility and range to the commanders of armoured columns. Earlier, in T-90 tanks had image intensification systems which had its own limitations and constraints. The limitations have been overcome by use of thermal imaging sight produced by India Optel Limited, according to the ministry.

• Downlink Equipment with Recording Facility: This downlink equipment helps the helicopters in carrying out constant reconnaissance and surveillance of the borders and operational areas. While on missions, reconnaissance data observed is recorded in the system and can be accessed only when the helicopter returns to the base. The equipment, produced indigenously by M/s Exicom Private Limited, is fitted on the Advanced Light Helicopter.

• Semi Ruggedised Automatic Exchange System Mk-II: Army had exchanges that provided line communications to the operationally deployed units. However, there were limitations in terms of numbers of subscribers and quantum of data that could be communicated. Also, the equipment could not work with latest internet protocol technology. A new system has been developed by the Bharat Electronics Limited in Kotdwar, which overcomes all inadequacies of the older system.

• Upgraded Radio Relay (Frequency Hopping): In challenging forward areas, where no lines or other forms of communication are available, Army has to extend its communication system. With this radio relay system, forward troops are in a position to operate their communication equipment and radio sets at much longer ranges and in greater depths than hither-to-fore. This is an advanced system with frequency hopping technology and very high capacity. It has been developed by Bharat Electronics Limited in Bengaluru.

• Solar Photovoltaic Energy Project: One of the most challenging terrain and operational sectors of the country is the Siachen Glacier. The complete power requirement in the area to operate various equipment was met only through captive generator supply. A solar photo-voltaic plant has been installed to improve the overall energy requirements and also obviate dependence on fossil fuels. This plant at Partapur was virtually dedicated to the Nation by the Defence Minister.

• Landing Craft Assault: There are boats operating in Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh amid the lingering stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control, however, they have limited capabilities. “The LCA is much more versatile and has overcome the limitations of launch, speed and capacity. It has enhanced the capability to operate across the water obstacles in Eastern Ladakh. LCA has been indigenously developed by M/s Aquarius Ship Yard Limited in Goa,"

The 134-km-long lake at an altitude of 13,900 feet is considered strategically significant. China controls around two-thirds of the lake. Last year, the Army ordered 12 LCA boats to strengthen its existing fleets of vessels.

• Mini Remotely Piloted Aerial System: RPAS removes the operational limitations faced by the Indian Air Force aircraft and the heron Unmanned Aerial Vehicles at tactical level. It empowers the Army by removing the restricted capability for surveillance, detection and reconnaissance at the infantry battalion and mechanised units level.

• Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicle: This IPMV provides mobility and more protection to a large number of infantry soldiers posted at the northern borders and has been made by M/s Tata Advance Systems Limited.

• Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle (Medium): The second vehicle along with the Infantry Mobility Protected Vehicle for enhanced mobility of our troops in Eastern Ladakh is the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle (Medium). It facilitates quick deployment of troops and will enable much faster reaction. These are tailor made vehicles with high mobility, enhanced firepower and protection. It will facilitate in creating moral ascendency in the northern borders. The vehicles have been procured from Tata Advanced Systems Ltd., according to the defence ministry.

