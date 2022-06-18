Rajnath Singh to Meet Top Defence Brass, Focus on Starting Agnipath Recruitments at the Earliest

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Saturday meet top defence officials to discuss the finer details of the Agnipath scheme and its implementation, sources in the government told News18. The Navy and IAF chiefs, Army vice chief, defence secretary and officials from the Department of Military Affairs are expected to attend the meeting.

Sources in the government said it is unlikely there will be further tweaks to the scheme and added that the priority in the current situation will be to start the recruitment process at the earliest since there is anguish among people over no recruitments in the last two years.

“Issuing advertisements and processes will begin within a week. The focus in the present situation will be to ensure the recruitments begin at the earliest," a government official told News18.

While announcing the Agnipath scheme earlier this week, the government had said that recruitment rallies will begin in 90 days.

The official quoted above said that to address concerns over lack of recruitment in the last two years, the government granted a one-time waiver in the upper age limit for Agnipath scheme by extending it to 23 years from 21 years, adding that any further tweaks are unlikely. The one-time waiver was announced after violent protests erupted in some parts of the country.

As reported by News18 earlier, recruitments under the scheme will progressively increase to around 59,000 in the next four years.

Under the scheme, youth between ages of 17.5 and 23 will be recruited into the three services. They will have a training period of six months. It will be open to men and also to women progressively based on service-specific requirements.

Their enrolment will be based on ‘All India All Class’ basis and they will form a separate rank in the Armed Forces and will carry a distinct insignia.

Soldiers, airmen and sailors will be recruited into the Army, IAF and the Navy under the scheme for a period of four years. Of those to opt to stay on in the services for beyond four years, 25% would be retained.

