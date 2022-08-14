Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Dies at 62: PM Modi Remembers His 'Indelible Contribution to Financial World'

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has dominated the Indian business world and his death came as a shock to many across industries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to pay tribute to the Billionaire investor who died at the age of 62 in Mumbai today.

“Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted sharing a picture with the veteran investor.

According to reports, the 62-year-old was brought to a hospital in Mumbai early this morning, but was declared brought dead by doctors. Jhunjhunwala is said have had a history of kidney related issued in the past.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia also tweeted his condolences paid his tributes.

Earlier this week, Jhunjhunwala flagged off the first flight of Akasa Air, an aviation company backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Aditya Ghosh and Vinay Dube in Mumbai. The company got its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 7.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too paid their tribute on Twitter.

The ‘Big Bull’ spoke to CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview just 5 days ago hailing Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani for revolutionising the telecommunication sector and fast-tracking the digitisation process in the country. He also spoke about the future of the aviation sector in the country and commented on the Akasa Air company.

