Raksha Bandhan 2022: President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Wishes on Rakhi Festival

HAPPY RAKSHA BANDHAN: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among several leaders who extended their wishes on Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, on Thursday.

PM Modi extended warm greetings and good wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The festival that honours the deep bond of love between siblings, is being celebrated all over the country today, August 11. “Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," he tweeted.

Earlier, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, Modi’s Pakistani-origin sister, sent him a rakhi and wrote a letter praying for his good health and long life and also wished him for the 2024 general election.

In her message in Hindi, President Murmu tweeted: “On the joyous occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a symbol of affection and trust, the unbreakable bond between brother and sister, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen. I wish that this festival should promote harmony and harmony in our society and increase respect towards women."

The word Raksha Bandhan roughly gets translated to ‘protection’ and ‘bond’. ‘Rakhi’ symbolises the sacred thread of protection tied on the right wrists of brothers by sisters, traditionally. Dedicated to the wonderful relationship between all brothers and sisters, Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious festival that occurs on a full moon day (Purnima) during the Sawan month, according to Hindu Panchang.

As the day is dedicated to siblings, women tie an amulet, called the Rakhi, around the wrists of their brothers and seek protection in return. With the passage of time, the festival and the idea behind it has also evolved and now, it has not only been limited to brothers and sisters. Now, sisters tie Rakhi around the wrists of each other.

Shubh Muhurat for Raksha Bandhan 2022

Purnima Tithi Begins: Thursday, August 11 at 10:38 am Purnima Tithi ends: Friday, August 12 at 07:05 am Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Begin: Thursday, August 11 at 10:38 am Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Ends: Thursday, August 11 at 08:51 pm Raksha Bandhan Auspicious Time: Thursday, August 11 at 08:51 pm to 09:12 pm

To celebrate the Rakhi ritual, a sister should first do the aarti and put a tilak on her brother’s forehead and then tie the rakhi. She then gives sweets to her brother. To celebrate the love and care, the brother gives a gift to her sisters.

