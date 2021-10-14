Ram Mandir First Phase Construction Over; Second By Mid-November: Trust General Secretary

The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is going on at a rapid pace and the first phase of foundation work is over, said Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. Rai on Thursday said that the construction of the second phase of foundation work will be over by mid-November.

He also told news agency ANI that devotees will be able to have the ‘darshan’ of Lord Ram in the ‘garbhagriha’ or the sanctum sanctorum from December 2023.

The proposed temple will be 360 feet long, 235 feet wide and 161 feet high with Larsen and Toubro carrying out the construction work.

As per the trust, the foundation of the grand temple will be laid by using modern techniques so that it can be preserved for more than 1500 years. By the end of 2023, the idol of Ramlala or ‘infant Ram’ will be established in the sanctum sanctorum. The work of filling the foundation of the temple has been completed up to 20 layers.

