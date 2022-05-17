Ram Sene Threatens Protest in Karnataka if Funding of Madrasas By Hindu Taxpayers’ Money Not Stopped

After successfully completing a campaign against the use of loudspeakers in mosques across Karnataka, Hindu outfit Sri Ram Sene has raked up the issue of funding of madrassas. The group has objected to Hindu taxpayers’ money being used for Islamic education in madrasas.

Sri Ram Sene founder Pramod Muthalik has questioned the need to give government grants to madrasas and alleged that most of them do not even sing the national anthem, nor do they follow the state government’s syllabus.

“They don’t follow the syllabus, they don’t sing the national anthem. They don’t file any reports. Some of the madrasas are bogus, they just show some teachers and students on the rolls and take lakhs of rupees as grants. Taxpayers’ money, especially given by Hindus, is being wasted on the Arabic education. This needs to be investigated and stopped otherwise Sri Ram Sene will protest across the state," said Muthalik.

The Muslim community, which has been at the receiving end of several campaigns in Karnataka, from Hijab and Halal ban to boycott of Muslim traders, has reacted sharply to the latest allegation.

“Since 2000, the national anthem has been part of the syllabus of state madrasas. We sing the national anthem in madrasas, we will implement it more efficiently. Nobody needs to start a campaign on this matter," said Maulana Shafi Saadi, chairperson, Karnataka State Board of Wakf.

Opposition parties in Karnataka are seeing this as yet another attempt to polarise the electorate ahead of the assembly elections next year. “Don’t teach us about the national anthem, Pramod Muthalik, it is our identity. We always begin the school with a good note by reciting the national anthem. Pramod Mutalik need not lecture us. There is an effort to prepare ground for forthcoming elections in the state," said Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan.

