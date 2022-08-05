Ram Temple Construction Work 40% Complete, Trust Engineers Say First Floor to be Ready by Early 2024

The construction work at the Ram temple site in Ayodhya is complete by 40 per cent, two years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone on this day in 2020. Engineers said the first floor of the temple was expected to be ready by early 2024.

“This is a plinth construction, and that work is progressing fast. We have simultaneously started construction of the actual temple from the ‘Garbha Griha’ or the sanctum sanctorum area. Pink sandstone from Rajasthan is being used for the temple walls," said Jagdish, one of the five supervising chief engineers employed by the Ram Janmabhoomi trust.

The temple trust tweeted about the progress of the construction work on Friday even as it opened the site to the media. It said, “40% construction work of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has been completed. Carved stones are being placed on the floor."

Videos taken at the site showed massive stones used in the plinth being lifted by massive cranes. The sandstone work was also visible from a distance.

In June this year, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took part in a ceremony to lay the foundation stone of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple by placing the first carved stone in it. The sanctum sanctorum will open for devotees just months before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Engineers at the site said the total stone volume used for the project include 8 to 9 lakh cubic feet carved sandstone and 6.37 lakh cubic feet uncarved granite. The Ram Janmabhoomi trust said white marbles from the Makrana hills of Rajasthan will be used in the sanctum sanctorum.

Prime Minister Modi had attended the bhoomipujan or the foundation stone laying ceremony for the temple in August 2020 after which construction had started.

Union home minister Amit Shah also evoked the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram temple while slamming the Congress for wearing “black clothes" on such a day during their nationwide protests against price rise and unemployment. Adityanath demanded an apology from the grand old party alleging that it had “hurt the sentiments of Ram devotees".

Shah linked the protests to the Ram temple and “appeasement politics" by the Congress, accusing the party of deliberately choosing to wear black to show their protest against PM Modi’s act of laying the foundation stone of the temple in 2020.

