Ram Temple in Ayodhya Likely to Be Ready by Mid-January 2024, Indicates Champat Rai

The Ram temple coming up at the site considered the deity’s birthplace in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya city is likely to be inaugurated on Makar Sankranti in 2024, stated Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai in the national capital on Saturday.

His announcement came at the Ayodhya Parv event organised in Delhi.

“Though earlier I had stated that the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be inaugurated by the end of 2023, its dates can’t be finalised as the sun would be in dakshinayan. So we can aim to inaugurate the grand temple on Makar Sankranti when the sun enters uttarayan, which is considered to be an auspicious occasion. Technically any day before January 14 is the last day of the previous year," said Rai.

Rai also said that it will be the day when Lord Ram is seated in his original place.

While giving the details of the progress of the construction work, Rai said that a six-foot-tall chair is being built out of granite for Lord Ram to sit on.

“We are expecting that once foundation and chair work is complete in August this year, temple construction will start," said Rai.

He also stated that the carving of stones too has begun.

Work is underway after Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Bhoomi Pujan for the temple in August 2020.

