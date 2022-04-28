Rana Duo's 8-year-old Daughter Aarohi Recites Hanuman Chalisa, Prays for 'Parents' Release from Jail'

Aarohi Rana, the 8-year-old daughter of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, on Wednesday recited the Hanuman Chalisa at her residence in Amravati, praying for the release of her parents from jail.

“I pray to God that my parents are released soon," she said. Navneet Rana was arrested by the Mumbai police on Saturday along with her MLA husband Ravi Rana after the couple had announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence ‘Matoshree’ here.

The Ranas eventually dropped their plan, but were arrested for various offenses under the Indian Penal Code including sedition and `promoting enmity between different groups.’

According to a Home Ministry official, the Home Ministry had requested a “factual report" from the Maharashtra government on Rana’s accusation of detention and “inhuman treatment" at Mumbai’s Khar police station.

After the Lok Sabha Privilege and Ethics Committee requested a report from the Maharashtra government, the Home Ministry took action.

The couple has been charged with sedition, as well as encouraging hatred and assaulting a public servant to prevent them from performing their duties.

The Lok Sabha MP has urged that Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey be punished severely, claiming that the action against her and her husband was taken on the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s orders.

On April 24, Sunday evening, Rana was transferred to the Byculla women’s prison. MLA Ravi Rana is currently incarcerated at Taloja Jail.

The couple’s request to nullify the FIR against them in the Hanuman Chalisa incident was denied by the Bombay high court on Monday.

Rana’s caste certificate was invalidated by the Bombay high court on June 9, 2021, after it was found to have been obtained fraudulently using forged documents. She was also fined Rs 2 lakh.

