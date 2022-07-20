Day After Haryana DSP's Killing, Another Cop Mowed Down in Jharkhand. This Time Over Cattle Smuggling

Hours after the nation was left shaken over a cold-blooded murder of a police officer in Haryana as a team was investigating illegal mining, a sub-inspector in Jharkhand was mowed down in similar pattern on Tuesday night.

Sub-inspector Sandhya Topno was mowed down to death during a vehicle check in Tupudana. “She was posted as in-charge of Tupudana OP. Accused has been arrested and vehicle has been seized," SSP Ranchi Kaushal Kishore said.

The police were tipped-off about a pick-up truck carrying cattle from Odisha. According to the information, the vehicle was supposed to pass through Ranchi.

As the vehicle neared Ranchi, Topno signalled it to stop when the truck ran over her and sped away.

“10 animals have been recovered from the seized vehicle and further investigation into the case is on," Kishore told NDTV.

Following the incident, raids began in the area and cops are examining CCTV footages.

The incident occurred a day after a deputy superintendent of police probing illegal mining was killed in Haryana’s Nuh district when a truck he had signalled to stop drove into him. Meanwhile, the incident resulted in a war of words between Jharkhand’s main opposition BJP and the ruling coalition partner Congress.

While the saffron party accused the ruling JMM-led coalition of patronising cattle smuggling, the Congress retorted by saying that the BJP was trying to lower the morale of the police by making irresponsible statements. “There has been an increase in cow smuggling in Jharkhand ever since the Hemant Soren government has been formed. It is being done under the patronage of the ruling party. There is a breakdown of law and order in the state. The incident of Tupudana is an example of how the state is heading towards Jungle Raj," BJP state president and MP Deepak Prakash said.

He said that the government should immediately check cattle smuggling, or get ready to face the wrath of the people. Retorting to the accusation, state Congress president Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said the police are committed to check crimes and the officer laid down her life while discharging duty.

“BJP leaders are trying to break the morale of the police by giving such irresponsible and objectionable statements," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

