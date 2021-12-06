Ranchi Girl Shoots Herself in Head, Mother Says, 'She Thought Pistol Was Toy Gun'

A BBA student was hospitalised after she shot herself using a pistol in her house in Jharkhand’s Ranchi. The incident occurred at around 7 pm on Sunday. She is said to be critical and doctors are treating her at Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Shweta Kumari Jha, the first-semester student of BBA, is a resident of Rai Colliery located in Khalari police station area of Ranchi. Her mother said that she took the pistol thinking it was a toy and ended up shooting at herself.

Shweta’s brother said that two unknown persons came to their house to give a box with the gun on Saturday. He said the incident occurred on Sunday evening.

Shweta was rushed to CCL Hospital in Ranchi for treatment from where she was referred to Ranchi RIMS for better treatment. People created a ruckus when the CCL hospital did not provide an ambulance to take the injured girl to RIMS. After the uproar, an ambulance was provided by the hospital.

RIMS Doctor Dr Sanjeev Kumar stated, “We are trying to be certain that whether the bullet is stuck in the head or it has passed. We are trying our best and hopefully, we will save her."

The police investigation is underway and they are recording the statements of the girl’s family. The police officials said that they are investigating the matter from all possible angles.

