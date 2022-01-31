The people of Delhi and Haryana are going to get the gift of a high-speed rail corridor very soon. Passengers travelling from Delhi to Rohtak will benefit significantly from this. This rapid rail transit system (RRTS) will be built between Delhi to Rohtak via Bahadurgarh and Sampala. After this project is completed, the trains are expected to travel at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour. Lakhs of passengers of Haryana will benefit from the construction of this corridor, as the journey time will be significantly reduced after the RRT corridor becomes functional.

The Central Government has identified eight corridors for high-speed RRTS linking major towns in the National Capital Region (NCR) with Delhi. In the first phase the RRTS projects Delhi-Meerut, Delhi-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat were taken up. The work on the first phase of the corridor is in progress. The 8 RRTS corridors are part of the Functional Plan on Transport for National Capital Region (NCR) – 2032 prepared by the NCR Planning Board (NCRPB).

These corridors will start from Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi and will also be seamlessly integrated with other modes of transport such as Delhi Metro Rail Stations, Inter-State Bus Terminals, Airports and Railway Stations.

After this, the second phase of the corridor includes Delhi-Rohtak, Delhi-Palwal, Ghaziabad-Khurja, Ghaziabad-Hapur and Delhi-Baraut. The approval for the Delhi-Bahadurgarh-Rohtak RRT corridor was given in December last year.

The preparation of the Detail Project Report (DPR) of the Rapid Rail Corridor is underway. Haryana Government has started preparing this DPR in association with the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The DPR will have complete information about the alignment of this corridor, land, number of stations, number of passengers, cost estimates, elevated and underground rail tracks etc.

After the preparation of DPR, further action will be taken for this corridor once permission is granted from the Haryana government. At present, the work of preparing DPR is being done expeditiously by NCRTC.

