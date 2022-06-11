Karnataka
4/4 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
JDS
--
Maharashtra
6/6 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
SS
1
NCP
1
Rajasthan
4/4 Seats
BJP
1
INC
3
OTH
--
Haryana
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
INC
--
OTH
1
Andhra Pradesh
4/4 Seats
YSRCP
4
OTH
--
Bihar
5/5 Seats
BJP
2
JDU
1
RJD
2
Chhattisgarh
2/2 Seats
INC
2
OTH
--
Jharkhand
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
JMM
1
Madhya Pradesh
3/3 Seats
BJP
2
INC
1
Odisha
3/3 Seats
BJD
3
OTH
--
Punjab
2/2 Seats
AAP
2
OTH
--
Tamil Nadu
6/6 Seats
INC
1
AIADMK
2
DMK
3
Telangana
2/2 Seats
TRS
2
OTH
--
Uttar Pradesh
11/11 Seats
BJP
8
SP
1
RLD
1
OTH
1
Uttarakhand
1/1 Seats
BJP
1
OTH
--
Detailed Results
Rajya Sabha Total Seats: 245
NDA 110
UPA 50
OTH 74
11
Home » News » India » Rare But Greater Risk of Heart Diseases after Covid mRNA Jab, Highest in Young Men: US FDA Study

Rare But Greater Risk of Heart Diseases after Covid mRNA Jab, Highest in Young Men: US FDA Study

According to the study published in peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet, an increased risk of myocarditis or pericarditis was noted after mRNA vaccination. (Representational pic/News18)
According to the study published in peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet, an increased risk of myocarditis or pericarditis was noted after mRNA vaccination. (Representational pic/News18)

Several passive surveillance systems reported increased risks of myocarditis or pericarditis, or both, after Covid-19 mRNA vaccination, especially in young men aged 18-25 years

Advertisement
Himani Chandna| News18.com
Updated: June 11, 2022, 08:38 IST

An increased risk of heart diseases was observed after Covid-19 mRNA vaccination and was highest in men aged 18–25 years after a second dose of the vaccine, a study funded by American health regulator US FDA found.

However, the incidence was “rare".

According to the study published in peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet, an increased risk of myocarditis or pericarditis was noted after mRNA vaccination.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis is inflammation of the outer lining of the heart.

RELATED NEWS

“These results do not indicate a statistically significant risk difference between mRNA-1273 (Moderna vaccine) and BNT162b2 (Pfizer BioNTech vaccine), but it should not be ruled out that a difference might exist," said the study published in Volume June 11.

Advertisement

Several passive surveillance systems reported increased risks of myocarditis or pericarditis, or both, after Covid-19 mRNA vaccination, especially in young men.

The study used active surveillance from large healthcare databases to quantify and enable the direct comparison of the risk of myocarditis or pericarditis, or both, after Moderna and Pfizer–BioNTech vaccinations.

However, the study results, along with the benefit-risk profile, continue to support inoculation using either of the two mRNA vaccines.

A total of 411 myocarditis or pericarditis, or both, events were observed among 15 million people aged 18–64 years.

Among men aged 18–25 years, the pooled incidence rate was highest after the second dose, at 1·71 per lakh person-days for Pfizer and 2·17 per lakh person-days for Moderna.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and watch Top Videos and Live TVhere.

Follow us on
Himani Chandna Himani Chandna writes on healthcare and pharmaceuticals, policy, R&amp;D and corporate updates, and has a ringside view of India’s battle against the Covid-19 outbreak. She has previously worked with ThePrint, Hindustan Times and The Indian Express in her decade-long career. She is a graduate in Economics, has done post-graduation from the IIMC, Delhi. A tea connoisseur who is fond of long drives to mountains and writing poetry.

first published: June 11, 2022, 08:00 IST