Rashtrapati Bhavan Open For Public From Today: Days You Can Visit, What All To See | Full Details Here

The Rashtrapati Bhavan, home to the President of India will now be open for public viewing five days a week from today.

The gates of the architectural masterpiece was opened for public by the initiative of Former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee since August, 2012.

What days can you visit?

The Rashtrapati Bhavan can be visited on five days including, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

You can visit for one hour, out of the selected time slots between 10 am and 4 pm. These are 10 am- 11 am, 11 am- 12 am, 12 pm - 1 pm, 2 pm and 3 pm and 3 pm and 4 pm.

When will it be closed?

Advertisement

The President house will remain closed Monday and Tuesday every week and on listen holidays.

How can you book a slot?

TO visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan, you can book a slot here- https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour/

What awaits in the Rashtrapati Bhavan?

Rashtrapati Bhavan was the creation of architects of exceptional imagination and masterfulness, Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker.

In your visit to the President’s house, you will go through three circuits.

Circuit 1 covers the Main Building and Central Lawn of Rashtrapati Bhavan including its premier rooms like the Ashok Hall, Durbar Hall, Banquet Hall, its Drawing Rooms and many more.

Circuit 2 consists of the tour of the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, while Circuit 3 promises the tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan’s famous gardens- The Mughal Gardens, Herbal Garden, Musical Garden and Spiritual Garden.

This mansion has a total of 340 rooms spread over four floors, 2.5 kilometres of corridors and 190 acres of garden area.

It was Sir Lutyens who conceptualized the H shaped building, covering an area of 5 acres on a 330 acre estate.

Read all the Latest India News here