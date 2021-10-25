Ration Card Not Mandatory for Widow Pension in Jharkhand: Soren

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said possessing a ration card will not be mandatory for availing widow pension in Jharkhand. He said this while inaugurating schemes worth Rs 34.58 crore and laying the foundation stone for several projects in Godda district. “There will be no need for a ration card for getting widow pension now. Helpless widows will be provided pension by the government," he said addressing a function at Rajabhitta stadium at Godda, a statement issued by the state government said. The chief minister inaugurated several schemes in the district and laid the foundation stones for projects to be built at a cost of Rs 26.18 crore, the statement said.

Soren also distributed appointment letters to eligible persons on compassionate grounds and distributed house keys and letters to the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Assets worth Rs 6.5 crore were distributed among beneficiaries of different projects.

Advertisement

A power sub-station was also inaugurated in Godda while the foundation stone for lift irrigation facilities was laid in the villages displaced for Sundar Dam. Ten school buildings are also being built, the chief minister said adding, eight ambulances are being made available at the district level for health care.

He said the government is committed to the all-around development of people through various schemes including Chief Minister Employment Generation Scheme, Phulo Jhano Yojana’, and Mukhyamantri Pashudhan Yojana’. The chief minister said that the government is celebrating this year as the year of appointment. Manuals are being prepared by various departments so that vacant posts in all departments can be filled as soon as possible, Soren said.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.