Rats in Hands, TN Candidate Seeks Votes, Promises to Rid Ward of 1Cr Mosquitoes, 1L Cockroaches

Ahead of Tamil Nadu’s urban local body election scheduled on February 19, Rajesh Kannan, an independent candidate in Karur, is engaged in extensive campaigning – going door-to-door with his two children and rats, to emphasise how ensuring a hygienic environment by eliminating mosquitoes, cockroaches, rats and stray dogs in his ward will be his first priority.

Karur is set to face its first urban local body polls after recently being upgraded to a municipal corporation.

Amid the campaigning by major parties like the DMK and AIADMK, Kannan is making efforts to woo voters from Ganesapuram, KVP Nagar and Kamarajapuram.

“Politics is not about looting people, it is about working for them. I came up with 10 plans, and my first would be the ‘Abolition Plan’. I will make sure my ward gets rid of one crore mosquitoes, one lakh cockroaches, 10 thousand rats and 100 stray dogs to ensure a hygienic environment," he said. He has also been distributing a pamphlet mentioning his goals.

Kannan has elaborate plans ahead. “My election campaign will last for 10 days. Abolition Plan was for Day one, I have plans for each of the 10 days."

