Ravi Kishan's Elder Brother Ramesh Kishan Dies of Cancer; Tributes Pour in

Ramesh Kishan, the elder brother of Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan, died on Monday at the AIIMS in Delhi. Ravi Kishan, who is also a BJP MP, shared the news of his brother Ramesh’s death on Twitter. Ramesh Kishan was suffering from cancer for a long time, according to reports, and was undergoing treatment at the AIIMS.

Ramesh Kishan’s mortal remains will be transported to Varanasi and cremated at the Ganga Ghat. He lived in Kerakat’s Bisui Barain village. Ramesh, the second of three brothers, was also suffering from other ailments like high blood pressure.

The Gorakhpur MP expressed grief at his brother’s death, calling it “painful". Ravi Kishan tweeted in Hindi, which roughly translates to, “Sad news! Today my elder brother Shri Ramesh Shukla Ji has sadly passed away at AIIMS Hospital Delhi. Tried a lot but could not save my elder brother. After my father’s death, my elder brother’s passing was painful. May Mahadev give you a place at your feet. Many respects. Om Shanti."

Condolences soon started pouring in and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also paid their tributes through their official handles.

Ravi Kishan Shukla has been one of the top actors in the Bhojpuri movie industry and has also dabbled in quite a few Bollywood films. He started his political career by joining the Indian National Congress but later shifted to BJP. In the Gorakhpur constituency, he ran against Samajwadi Party candidate Rambhual Nishad in the 2019 general elections and won by a huge margin.

Post his brother’s death, the actor had a talk with the people of the village his brother resided in. Along with informing the head of the region about his elder brother’s death, Ravi Kishan stated that his brother’s final rites will be administered at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, adding that people from the community and the surrounding area were welcome to pay their respects.

